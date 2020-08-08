Rap Basement

Cardi B Lowkey Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers

Posted By on August 8, 2020

Cardi B salutes Nicki Minaj’s longevity in a male-dominated industry.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B haven’t been in good standings ever since the “Bodak Yellow” rapper skyrocketed to fame. Nicki remains the current reigning Queen of hip-hop, even if Cardi has a Grammy to her name. However, it’s impossible to acknowledge the doors Nicki broke down for the generation of women that followed.


Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Following the release of her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B chopped it up with Beats1 where she seemingly gave Nicki her flowers, though she didn’t mention names. She acknowledged that there was a gap where no women were dominating rap from when she was a child up until a teenager.

“When I was 6, 7, 8, there was a lot of female rappers and then there was a time when there was no female rappers at all,” she said. “I had to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. Like, I had to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rappers. And then, there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time and she did pretty good and still dominating.”

Though we’re in an era where there are many prominent women in rap, Cardi acknowledged that the industry is volatile and there could be a “drought” in the future. Nonetheless, Mulatto, who was also looped into the interview, predicted that we’ll be seeing more women in rap in the years to come.

Check out the full interview below. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

