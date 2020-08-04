Rap Basement

Featured

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Announce New Collab “WAP”

Posted By on August 3, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B about to have the summer on smash.

There have been rumors of tension between Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B in the past. Fans have made claims that they’ve seen either party throwing shots at the other but that has continuously been debunked. Cardi has maintained that she has no issue with Meg Thee Stallion and vice verse. 

As fans have urged the pair to work together on new music, reports emerged earlier this year that they had something cooking. Looks like these reports were true. Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B will be releasing their brand new collaboration, “WAP” this Friday. Meg hit the ‘Gram with the incredibly pink cover. It looks like Meg’s aiming to have another anthem for Hot Girl Summer 2020. It appears that this is a Cardi B single featuring Meg so maybe a new album from the Bronx rapper is coming sooner than we think.

This also marks Meg’s first release since making headlines earlier this month. Meg Thee Stallion recently revealed she was shot in both feet on the night of Tory Lanez‘ arrest. Though Meg never said it was Tory, many people close to the Houston star have accused him of shooting Meg. Meg’s clearly getting back to the grind.

Via HNHH

