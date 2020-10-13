Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Don’t Submit “WAP” For Grammy Consideration

“WAP” is undisputedly one of the biggest songs of the year. It has generated millions of streams, and the video has surpassed expectations, even being picked apart by politicians on social media. Although it was a frontrunner to be nominated for Song Of The Year and other categories at the GRAMMY Awards, it looks like we won’t be seeing the song earn any honors at this year’s upcoming ceremony because Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion decided not to submit it for consideration.

Artists are beginning to make their pushes for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards but, as far as Cardi B is concerned, she appears to be waiting for the release of her sophomore album to accept any awards for her hit single “WAP”.

As reported by Pitchfork, “WAP” was not submitted for consideration at this year’s award ceremony, being held for next year’s instead.

With the eligibility window closing on August 31, 2020, “WAP” was able to be nominated at the GRAMMYs and, while the star may still be asked to perform the song, she will not win any awards for it.

Cardi B‘s sophomore album has been teased at length, but it has still not even been announced. Last year, Cardi teased Tiger Woods as a possible title but that has likely been dropped.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Do you think “WAP” will still win at next year’s ceremony?

