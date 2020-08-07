Rap Basement

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Fans Are Pissed Over Kylie Jenner In “WAP” Video

August 7, 2020

People are asking why Saweetie, the City Girls, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, or virtually anybody else was not present in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video instead of Kylie Jenner.

When it was first reported that Kylie Jenner has shot a cameo to appear in the new video from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion called “WAP,” people were already starting to get a little irked. Among the list of other stars making an appearance, including Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto, and others, Kylie just didn’t fit in the mix. She’s not even an artist, so why was she even getting that look, people wondered.

Obviously, it’s a big power move to have Kylie Jenner, a business mogul and a billionaire, in your music video. But fans of the rapstress duo are wondering why she was called as opposed to people like Saweetie, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, the City Girls, or virtually anybody else.

As you know– we hear it in the comments every day– the Kardashians are not particularly a fan-favorite family in some circles. While they definitely have pull in the pop culture world, it has been agreed on by hip-hop fans that they have no place in the culture. So why is Kylie making a cameo in “WAP?”

If they had Saweetie walking down that hallway instead of Kylie >>>>,” wrote one commenter on Twitter, basically voicing what everybody else had to say after watching the video. The majority of people commenting are in love with the direction they took. Especially as it comes to featuring rising female rappers in the clip. However, Kylie’s appearance is rubbing people the wrong way.

Should she have been replaced with Saweetie or somebody else?

