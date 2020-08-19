Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1 Million To Celebrate “WAP”

One of the most successful songs of the year so far, “WAP” is all over the place. The Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion track debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, not really giving anybody else a chance to even come close. They’ve been generous with each other following the song’s success, with Cardi B gifting Meg a custom Birkin bag with a message painted on the bottom. Now, it’s time for them to give back to their fans.

Announcing a brand new partnership with Cash App and Twitter, the duo of rappers are giving away $1 million to celebrate women empowerment.

“To everyone supporting #WAP we see you,” wrote Megan on Twitter. “We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $.”

The guidelines to participate are pretty simple. All you’ve got to do is tweet “#WAPParty,” which is already the #1 trend on Twitter, with your $Cashtag to be signed up for a piece of the pie. To stand out, add a little story as to why you deserve the money!

Ending tomorrow, you’ve got to be quick if you want some free cash from the women behind the smash of the summer. The #WAPParty has begun.