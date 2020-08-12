Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Pornhub Searches Spark Following “WAP” Video

Everyone from fellow female rapper Doja Cat all the way to funk/soul veteran Cee Lo Green has expressed their opinion on the wildly graphic new single by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion that we now know simply as “WAP.” While the song has gone viral pretty much everywhere since it was released last week, it’s actually gained major traction particularly on a specific website you may have visited this morning.



Images: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Page Six reports that searches for both Cardi and Megan have pretty much skyrocketed on Pornhub. For the Invasion Of Privacy rapper, her search numbers went up 235 percent, meanwhile her “Savage” partner in crime saw an increase of 210 percent on the porn website. Being that every other word in the song sounds like a search term you’d associate with the site — “whores,” “freak,” “wet,” “ass” and “pussy” all in the first 20 seconds! — we can’t say this is exactly surprising. All we know is that it’s been less than a week since it even dropped and “WAP” has already become the phrase of 2020 — “coronavirus” and “entanglement” now have a stiff competitor for the title!

