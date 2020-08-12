Rap Basement

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent, & Roddy Ricch's "The Woo" Goes Gold
93
0
Cardi B's Sophomore Album: Everything We Know
106
0
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Pornhub Searches Spark Following “WAP” Video

Posted By on August 12, 2020

The viral success of Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video has extended over to Pornhub, with searches on the site for both female emcees increased by the hundreds.

Everyone from fellow female rapper Doja Cat all the way to funk/soul veteran Cee Lo Green has expressed their opinion on the wildly graphic new single by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion that we now know simply as “WAP.” While the song has gone viral pretty much everywhere since it was released last week, it’s actually gained major traction particularly on a specific website you may have visited this morning.

Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion Pornhub popularity WAP music Video
Images: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Page Six reports that searches for both Cardi and Megan have pretty much skyrocketed on Pornhub. For the Invasion Of Privacy rapper, her search numbers went up 235 percent, meanwhile her “Savage” partner in crime saw an increase of 210 percent on the porn website. Being that every other word in the song sounds like a search term you’d associate with the site — “whores,” “freak,” “wet,” “ass” and “pussy” all in the first 20 seconds! — we can’t say this is exactly surprising. All we know is that it’s been less than a week since it even dropped and “WAP” has already become the phrase of 2020 — “coronavirus” and “entanglement” now have a stiff competitor for the title!

Have you formed an opinion on “WAP” yet? Let us know how you really feel down below in the comments.

Via HNHH

