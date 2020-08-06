Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Pose In G-String Thongs For “WAP” Promo
159
0
Tech N9ne Teases New Single With 3 Mystery Features
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
847
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Pose In G-String Thongs For “WAP” Promo

Posted By on August 6, 2020

Ahead of the release of their collaborative single “WAP,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share the explicit cover artwork for the limited-edition vinyl.

Cardi B is about to make her grand return tonight, teasing the release of her new single “WAP,” which features Megan Thee Stallion. The cover artwork is some of the best we’ve seen this year, showing the two superstar rappers back to back, sticking out their tongues and making the exact same facial expression. The symmetry is on point. Hopefully, that means that their chemistry on record will also be there. Considering this is their first collaboration, the result is truly unexpected.

As we wait for the song’s arrival at midnight, Cardi B has officially shared the alternate cover artwork, which will be on the cover of the limited-edition vinyl copy.

“New VINYL OUT NOW ON MY WEBSITE,” wrote Cardi B, showing off the explicit alternate cover. The pink artwork shows Megan and Cardi from the back as they stand in a pool of water, wearing yellow and purple respectively. Neither of them is wearing anything up top and, down low, they’re barely covered by g-string thongs. This is definitely a pretty hot cover.

Each copy of the vinyl will be signed by Cardi B, making it all the more special for her fans. We can guarantee that, with the way her supporters are reacting to the news of her return, her arm will be sore from writing out so many autographs.

What do you think of the alternate cover? Better than the original?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tech N9ne Teases New Single With 3 Mystery Features
132 525 10
0
Boosie Badazz Disses Nicki Minaj Over 6ix9ine Collab: “She Might Not Have A Heart”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Pose In G-String Thongs For “WAP” Promo
159
0
Tech N9ne Teases New Single With 3 Mystery Features
132
0
Boosie Badazz Disses Nicki Minaj Over 6ix9ine Collab: “She Might Not Have A Heart”
93
0
Warren G Asks Def Jam To Return His Masters
79
0
StaySolidRocky Is Pandemic-Proof: “Party Girl” Rapper Talks Going Beyond TikTok
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

The Diplomats Feat. Juelz Santana & Cam'ron Dipset Anthem
132
0
Joji & Diplo Daylight
172
0
Flatbush Zombies Afterlife
225
0
Conway Feat. Method Man Lemon
159
0
J.I the Prince of N.Y Feat. Nav & Lil Durk Painless 2
185
0
DJ SHAB Feat. OMB Peezy & Lil Poppa AfterLife
318
0
Asian Doll Dead Man Freestyle
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Real Life “Tried” Video
199
0
Aminé Feat. Young Thug “Compensating” Video
238
0
Big Havi “Blood N My Eyes” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Pose In G-String Thongs For “WAP” Promo
Tech N9ne Teases New Single With 3 Mystery Features
Boosie Badazz Disses Nicki Minaj Over 6ix9ine Collab: “She Might Not Have A Heart”