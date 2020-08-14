Rap Basement

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Is Already Certified Gold

Posted By on August 14, 2020

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have already been certified gold with “WAP,” only taking a week to do so.

It’s the song that everybody has been talking about. From other artists to politicians, nobody can take their eyes off of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Whether you’re complaining about “WAP” and how raunchy it is, or celebrating the two rappers for daring to go there, it all paid off in the end because the song has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA.

Released just one week ago, “WAP” is on pace to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, it’s just about doubled any other song competing for the top spot in sales so it’s basically already a lock. As we wait for the ceremony to take place, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are celebrating another achievement, already getting a plaque for the record.

“We already went gold in 1 WEEK,” wrote Megan on Instagram, showing off her new plaque. “@iamcardib thank you for having me and thank you to everyone enjoying the record !!!”

This isn’t really all too surprising. Considering all the attention the song has been getting, it makes sense that it would be pulling big sales numbers. 

Cardi B also reacted to the news, teasing something big with Megan coming up.

“In 1 week .Thank you sooo much every Wap havers and any WAP lovers. Thankful and grateful for your support,” she wrote. “Thank you @theestallion ….I’m thinking about doing something special I just gotta put it together.”

Recently, Cardi B admitted that she paid $100,000 for COVID-19 testing for her entire cast and crew on the music video. Since she’s likely already made that money back from this song, we’d say that was a good investment. 

Via HNHH

