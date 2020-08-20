Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project
79
0
NBA Youngboy’s New Album Cover Is Copying Roddy Ricch According To Fans
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
979
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Likely To Stave Off Drake For #1 Spot

Posted By on August 20, 2020

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are likely to stay at #1 for another week with Drake and Lil Durk debuting at #2.

This doesn’t happen every week… Drake dropped a new song, announced his new album, and surprisingly enough, he’s not being projected to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite a buzzworthy release with Lil Durk“Laugh Now Cry Later” is not presently looking at a #1 debut on the charts. Instead, the Toronto King will need to settle for #2.

According to industry forecasters, the hype surrounding Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit single “WAP” is going to warrant them another week on top of the throne, ranking nearly a hundred more points than Drake in the first look at next week’s chart. Debuting a new campaign to give away $1 million for women empowerment yesterday, the duo of rappers will presumably stay at #1, staving off Drake and Lil Durk with 623 points.

One spot behind, Drake stands tall with 556 points, basically guaranteeing a #2 debut.

As for the remainder of the Top 5, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are set to stay at #3 with “ROCKSTAR,” The Weeknd will get to the #4 spot with “Blinding Lights,” and country singer Morgan Wallen will be at #5.

Of course, all of these projections are simply speculative. They are based on legitimate sales figures, so they will likely turn out to be true. However, we will need to wait until Monday to see what happens. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project
79 525 6
0
Dave East Reflects On Taking Kodak Black Off “Night Shift”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project
79
0
NBA Youngboy’s New Album Cover Is Copying Roddy Ricch According To Fans
132
0
Dave East Reflects On Taking Kodak Black Off “Night Shift”
146
0
Jay-Z & Nas Dropping On Same Day: Twitter Reacts
172
0
Logic Talks No Longer Giving A F*ck & His Wife Makes Appearance On H3 Podcast
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Lord
93
0
Metro Marrs Oh Yea
79
0
Protoje Feat. Wiz Khalifa A Vibe
93
0
Clipse Feat. Fabolous Comedy Central
132
0
Baha Bank$ Feat. Chance The Rapper Shake Dat A$$
225
0
Redman Feat. Mr. Cream & Mr. Green Hip-Hop 2020
119
0
Flee Lord & 38 Spesh Feat. Fred The Godson The Lord & The God
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
146
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Lil Tjay “Mood Swings” Video
119
0
Gunna “200 FOR LUNCH / DIRTY DIANA” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Single & Project
NBA Youngboy’s New Album Cover Is Copying Roddy Ricch According To Fans
Dave East Reflects On Taking Kodak Black Off “Night Shift”