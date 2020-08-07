Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Video Trashed By Congressman In Viral Tweet

We’re not sure how somebody accidentally stumbles upon the new video from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion but, apparently, Republican congressman James P. Bradley did exactly that and he was not pleased with what he saw.

The duo of female rap stars released their new single “WAP” last night, dropping the filthy music video to match, but not everybody turned out to be a fan of their female empowerment anthem.

Fans of the two rappers are clowning James P. Bradley, who is running for Congress in California’s 33rd District, for saying that he “accidentally” watched the new video from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure,” wrote the congressman on Twitter. “Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!”

People were quick to snap at him, suggesting that it wasn’t as accidental as he’s making it out to be.

Bradley isn’t the only person angry about the video though as a lot of fans have expressed their frustration with Kylie Jenner being featured in the clip. The internet has been vocal about how Saweetie, Flo Milli, or the City Girls would have been better representatives.

