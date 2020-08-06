Rap Basement

Cardi B Offers Some Advice To Female Artists

Posted By on August 6, 2020

With her new single “WAP” set to drop tomorrow, Cardi B took a moment to offer some advice to aspiring female artists.

Cardi B has been keeping relatively quiet since the release of her acclaimed debut album Invasion Of Privacy, a project that went on to raise the bar for her solo material. As such, it’s clear that Cardi has been taking her time in crafting her sophomore release, knowing that the pressure to deliver will be higher than usual; after all, it’s not common for a debut album to captivate so many, locking down the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in the process. 

Cardi B WAP

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

At long last, Cardi appears to be plotting her triumphant return with “WAP,” her first single since “Money” and “Press.” Featuring a guest appearance from Megan Thee Stallion, the track should be an indicator of what we might be able to expect from her next go-around. In honor of the impending release, Cardi took a moment to sit down for a conversation on Beats 1, giving some advice to female artists looking to make an impact in the game.

“I feel like there should be different female artists that everybody can relate to,” she explains. “Somebody might relate to me, or my past — I was a dancer. I was in the streets. But then somebody could relate to another female artist that was a schoolgirl or something. Some female artists are like more tomboyish than others. And some female artists can relate to the girly type of person. And some females can relate to the pop your pussy type of female artist. So I feel like there should be variety.”

Check back for the full conversation which is set to arrive tomorrow via Beats 1. In the meantime, stay tuned for “WAP” to release at midnight — are you looking forward to hearing some new music from Cardi?

Via HNHH

