Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges, Could Face 4 Years In Prison

Cardi B is one of those artists that everyone keeps an eye out for.

Since dropping “Bodak Yellow” in 2018, Cardi has remained at the forefront of the rap game, with both fire music and headline-grabbing life events. From her 29th birthday party, which had the internet buzzing, to her shutting down the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards and winning a handful of prestigious honors to her highly-publicized and sometimes-volatile relationship with Offset, Cardi B is always in the headlines.

Richard Bord/Getty Images

While much of her publicity in the last three years has been positive, however, there has been one headline that has repeatedly reared its ugly head.

Back in 2018, Cardi was involved in a brawl and was accused of throwing a bottle at two bartenders at a Flushing strip club. Facing charges of reckless endangerment and assault, Cardi has been on a rollercoaster of legal proceedings and yesterday, the “Up” rapper plead not guilty to all charges.

Cardi, who had been offered the chance to plead guilty to third-degree assault in exchange for a conditional discharge, is reportedly set to appear in another hearing on Monday in Queens. Unless an agreement is reached beforehand, it seems likely that this case will move to trial and, if found guilty, Cardi could ultimately face up to four years in jail.

If convicted, Cardi’s music career would come to a halt and after she and Offset just recently welcomed their second child, four years behind bars would obviously be even more difficult. It will be interesting to see how this case moves forward and if some type of settlement will be reached, because trial can lead to pretty grim results and it’s doubtful the Bronx rapper has any interest in stopping the momentum she has built over the last couple of years.