Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Presented With Billboard “Woman Of The Year” Award By Breonna Taylor’s Mom
132
0
Megan Thee Stallion Says Jay-Z Gives Her “Hot Girl” Advice
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1165
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
953
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Presented With Billboard “Woman Of The Year” Award By Breonna Taylor’s Mom

Posted By on December 10, 2020

During her acceptance speech, the rapper talked about all the projects she had to delay because of the pandemic.

She already rocked the cover of Billboard‘s 2020 Woman of the Year issue, and Cardi B accepted her award at the publication’s Women in Music virtual event. The Grammy Award-winning artist was presented her honor by Tamika Palmer, mother of the late Breonna Taylor who was killed by police earlier this year. Palmer praised Cardi for the support she’s given to her daughter’s cause.

“One of Breonna’s most outspoken advocates for justice over the last nine months has been Cardi B,” said Palmer. “From the start, Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to re-affirm that Black women’s lives matter. Cardi B’s impact reaches far beyond music. That’s why I am so proud and honored to present Billboard’s Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B.”

A grateful Cardi is then seen accepting her award and sharing a speech about how she was forced to switch up her career plans due to the pandemic. “This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn’t put out the visuals the way that I wanted. It messed up my creative space. I think everybody this year was just messed up.”

“I’m just grateful and thankful that the song I actually did put out this year which was ‘WAP’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought it was going to be so big,” Cardi continued. “It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. You know what I’m saying, it was just weird.” 

Watch Cardi’s speech below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Says Jay-Z Gives Her “Hot Girl” Advice
212 525 16
0
J. Cole “The Fall Off”: TM88 Addresses Rampant Rumors
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Presented With Billboard “Woman Of The Year” Award By Breonna Taylor’s Mom
132
0
Megan Thee Stallion Says Jay-Z Gives Her “Hot Girl” Advice
212
0
J. Cole “The Fall Off”: TM88 Addresses Rampant Rumors
278
0
Playboi Carti Says Album Is Imminent, Kanye Gifts Him A Tank
410
0
Swizz Beatz Celebrates 18 Years Of “G.H.E.T.T.O Stories”
318
0
More News

Trending Songs

NBA Youngboy Green Dot
265
0
Ambré Perkins Alone
212
0
DJ Drewski Feat. Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G 2020 Vision
185
0
Ashoka The Beach (Freestyle)
172
0
Jpegmafia Super Tuesday!
251
0
Joe Budden Feat. Fabolous, Lloyd Banks & Royce Da 5'9" Remember The Titans
172
0
Chance The Rapper The Return
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dess Dior “Rich Bitch” Video
132
0
J. Cole “Fire Squad” Video
172
0
RMR Pulls Out A Zelda Sword, Ultra Instinct Goku, & More For “In My Bag”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Presented With Billboard “Woman Of The Year” Award By Breonna Taylor’s Mom
Megan Thee Stallion Says Jay-Z Gives Her “Hot Girl” Advice
J. Cole “The Fall Off”: TM88 Addresses Rampant Rumors