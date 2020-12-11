Cardi B Presented With Billboard “Woman Of The Year” Award By Breonna Taylor’s Mom

She already rocked the cover of Billboard‘s 2020 Woman of the Year issue, and Cardi B accepted her award at the publication’s Women in Music virtual event. The Grammy Award-winning artist was presented her honor by Tamika Palmer, mother of the late Breonna Taylor who was killed by police earlier this year. Palmer praised Cardi for the support she’s given to her daughter’s cause.

“One of Breonna’s most outspoken advocates for justice over the last nine months has been Cardi B,” said Palmer. “From the start, Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to re-affirm that Black women’s lives matter. Cardi B’s impact reaches far beyond music. That’s why I am so proud and honored to present Billboard’s Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B.”

A grateful Cardi is then seen accepting her award and sharing a speech about how she was forced to switch up her career plans due to the pandemic. “This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn’t put out the visuals the way that I wanted. It messed up my creative space. I think everybody this year was just messed up.”

“I’m just grateful and thankful that the song I actually did put out this year which was ‘WAP’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought it was going to be so big,” Cardi continued. “It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. You know what I’m saying, it was just weird.”

Watch Cardi’s speech below.