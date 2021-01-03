Rap Basement

Beyoncé Shares Unseen Footage Of Kids In New Year's Video
159
0
Prince's Estate Reportedly Owes The IRS $32 Million In Taxes
238
1
Featured

Cardi B Protects Kulture From Hearing “WAP”

Posted By on January 3, 2021

Cardi B didn’t want her daughter hearing some of her explicit lyrics.

Back in 2020, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion came through with their hit song “WAP” which immediately sent the social media world into a massive frenzy. The reason for this was quite simple considering the contents of the song and just how vulgar it was. Of course, in 2020, these kinds of lyrics shouldn’t come as a surprise although there were still people out there who seemed to be offended. One could just look at Ben Shapiro’s reaction to see what we’re talking about.

While Cardi and Meg are proud of the song, it’s understandable that the former wouldn’t want their infant daughter to hear the track. In fact, during an IG live session on New Year’s Eve, Cardi got caught off guard as she was playing the track for her fans. At one point, her daughter Kulture ends up in the frame and when Cardi realizes, she rushes to turn off the song.

“WAP” is definitely not the kind of track you would want to play around a young child although when Kulture is grown up, she will probably find the song while doing her own Google searches. Famous children are always curious about what their parents do, and someday, it will be Kulture’s time to find out.

In the meantime, we’re sure Cardi will be making strides to be more careful with her music selection.

Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Via HNHH

