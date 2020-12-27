Cardi B Reaches $30 Million Settlement With Former Manager: Report

Cardi B has reportedly reached a $30 million settlement in a lawsuit with her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael of World Star Marketing Group. The legal battle began back in April 2018.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney’s fees,” read legal documents obtained by AllHipHop.

Raphael filed a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit, claiming that Cardi backed out of an agreement to sign with the company and instead went with Quality Control Management.

“According to my lawyers a little but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over,” Cardi wrote in the tweet in July 2020. “Its just can’t be touch till we solve the dispute. But when that fat ass check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit. That’s why I never trip cause it’s there.”

The Invasion Of Privacy rapper said earlier this week that she has a new album on the way soon: “I’m workin on it …I promise I won’t hold ya up for long. Maynr I’m February imma fly ten fans to hear it ….If Covid still ain’t hating.”