Cardi B Reacts To Being Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year

Cardi B hasn’t released her sophomore studio album yet but, off the strength of her name alone, and her chart-topping single “WAP”, she has locked in Billboard’s coveted Woman Of The Year title.

A number of awards will be handed out to some of the most impactful women in the game at the upcoming virtual event, with Cardi B getting the most desired prize.

For those that are complaining about Cardi’s award, and there are a lot of you, the rapper came through with a loud message.

“For you crybabies who are like, ‘but she only got one song’, yeah I got that song, bitch,” she said in a video message on Instagram. “The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most, the one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it, the one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months, the one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok. Yeah, bitch. That one. And, on top of that, for over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote and not just when Joe Biden was going against Trump. I been informing y’all about y’all senators. I been informing y’all about district, midterm elections, using my own money to meet up with these candidates. Bernie [Sanders], flying out tired after shows, yeah that’s me, bitch. Y’all was crying like, ‘you don’t represent us’. Yes I do, I represent America.”

No lack of confidence from Cardi B. She doesn’t have a problem bringing up the stats when she’s called upon.

Do you think Cardi deserves the title or should it have gone to someone else?

The Billboard Women In Music ceremony takes place on December 10 at 8 PM EST.