Cardi B Reacts To Teyana Taylor’s Retirement Announcement

As your favorite rappers and singers have unveiled their 2020 Spotify Wrapped statistics, Teyana Taylor offered a bit more insight to her career than her streaming numbers. Teyana offered some bittersweet news to her supporters — she’s retiring. Not entirely but “this chapter” of her story which many have taken as her retirement from music.

“I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machine”, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world.”

Teyana Taylor previously expressed her frustrations with the industry, specifically with the way Def Jam and G.O.O.D Music handled KTSE. But still, people, including her peers, will be missing her presence and her art. Cardi B, for instance, deemed Teyana Taylor’s The Album her favorite project of the year and expressed her regret that Taylor feels the way she does.

“If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020,” she tweeted. “I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.”

She then revealed her favorite tracks off of the record. “Tuh where do I start ……Wake up love,1800,morning,69,killa,…..Lose each other’s had me in my feelings in the beginning of October.Just a very good project maaaannn,” she added.

Check out Cardi’s tweets below.