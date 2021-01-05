Cardi B Responds To Not Letting Kulture Listen To “WAP”:

One of the most polarizing releases of 2020 was Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP.” The explicit, controversial single became all the rage after going viral on TikTok with its own dance craze, and while the single reached the No. 1 spot on coveted charts, not everyone was feeling the “wet ass p*ssy” lyrics. A recent video went viral that showed Cardi B dancing and singing along to her hit track, but as soon as she saw her two-year-old daughter Kulture enter the room, Cardi quickly turned the music off.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

The move sparked criticism from people who felt that Cardi was creating music that she wouldn’t even let Kulture listen to, so they questioned why she would advocate for others to do so. After reading through arguments about her recent viral video, Cardi shared on Twitter that the music she creates isn’t for kids and she doesn’t bear the responsibility of censoring other children, only her own.

After someone accused her of having an “agenda” for other people’s kids, Cardi replied, “Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “There’s moms who are strippers.Pop p*ssy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense.” Do you think people are making a big deal out of nothing? Check out Cardi’s tweets below.