Cardi B Responds To People Calling Her A “Flop”

Posted By on September 30, 2020

Cardi B addresses the people who called her a “flop” and “irrelevant” during her nine-month break from music.

Imagine calling Cardi B irrelevant or a flop? Regardless of the argument you present, it’ll still be a reach.

One of the most polarizing artists in the world, Cardi B has a fierce group of supporters but she’s also got thousands of people who want to see her fail. When she took a break from releasing music after the success of Invasion of Privacy, her debut album, Cardi’s haters took it as an opportunity to push their narratives, claiming that she was being shelved by Atlantic Records (despite her chart-topping album??) and was an overall flop.

Today, Cardi is coming forward to address the claims that people have made about her, speaking to SiriusXM radio.


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Throughout this [break] people was making rumors, like, ‘Oh, she’s having problems with her label, her label is shelving her, her label is tired of her, they’re getting more female talent,’ and then it’s like, no, they’re never tired of me. That’s one thing,” exclaimed the Bronx native. 

She goes on to explain that, because of the pressure placed on her to continually release new music, she just needed to take some time to make something that she was actually proud of. She also addressed the people calling her a flop.

“There are male artists who will go two years without putting out a song and [the fans] don’t be like, ‘oh, you’re irrelevant, it’s over for you’. Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘oh, she’s irrelevant, she’s over, she’s a flop, we told you that’. And I’m like, yo! That type of shit started to get to me but it’s like, I’m not gonna let that shit get to me to the point that I’m going to put out a song that I’m not really in love with.”

After all that talk, Cardi B returned to “relevancy” by dropping “WAP”, which has become one of the most popular songs of the year. Flop, where?

Via HNHH

