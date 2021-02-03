Cardi B Reveals Alternate Cover To New Single “Up”

In 2018, Cardi B emerged into the game with her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, a project that instantly solidified the New York rapper as one of the biggest rising voices in hip-hop. And while it has been a relatively quiet front since the release of the critically-acclaimed project, Cardi has managed to retain hold of her superstar status through occasional single drops and a constant presence on social media.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Still, many have been patiently waiting to see what she brings to the table on her sophomore project; by her own admission, the pressure is high. At this point, all we have really heard is “WAP,” a stylistic departure from her more lyrically-driven “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” but one that seems to have captivated the masses. Now, we’re set to receive the follow-up single, confirmed to be titled “Up” and officially dropping this Friday. And with the days steadily winding down, Cardi has shared not one, but two single covers for the imminent drop.

While the first can be seen right here, Cardi’s second once again finds her highlighting her sexuality, fueling speculation that her upcoming track will follow suit thematically. “UP & ITS STUCK CD #2 preorder is live now on my website,” she writes, hinting at the context behind why it’s titled “Up.” All we have to do now is figure out whether or not it’s a sexual innuendo — though given that this is Cardi B, it’s certainly a strong possibiliy.

Look for “Up” to drop in full this Friday.