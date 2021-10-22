Cardi B Reviews Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottie Sauce, Says It’s “Bomb”

Ever since Travis Scott‘s game-changing McDonald’s collaboration last year, musicians and fast-food chains have been linking up to create limited-time meals and specials for their fans. Earlier this year, Saweetie released “The Saweetie Meal” in collaboration with McDonald’s, while other stars like Nelly and Anitta have side-stepped the golden arches and teamed up with Burger King.



Gary Miller/Getty Images

Now, Houston artist Megan Thee Stallion — who is set to drop a fiery freestyle project next week — has partnered with a fan-favorite fast-food franchise as well, but rather than coming up with her own meal, the “Thot Shit” rapper has teamed up with Popeye’s to offer her own special hot sauce, affectionately known by her fans as the Hottie Sauce.

As with any exciting food collaboration, Hip-Hop fans have been flocking to Popeyes to taste Megan Thee Stallion’s sauce, and it turns out that Cardi B couldn’t wait to try her Hottie Sauce either. In a video reposted by DJ Akademiks, the “Wild Side” rapper can be seen touching an opened packet of Meg’s Popeye’s sauce and giving an honest review of it.

“Bomb,” Cardi B declares immediately. “It smells and it feels like it’s gonna hit you like [Louisiana] hot sauce. But then it goes to a different world, like a sweet and sour with-“

Although the video randomly cuts out before viewers can hear her complete review, fans likely got the gist that Cardi is a fan of Megan Thee Stallion‘s Hottie Sauce. Watch the video for yourself below.

However, fans also noticed that Cardi B pronounced Louisiana like “Luciana,” and of course, they’ve taken the opportunity to playfully roast the “Up” rapper.

All jokes aside, have you tried Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottie Sauce at Popeye’s yet? If so, let us know in the comments if it lives up to the hype.