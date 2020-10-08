Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
807
1
Big Sean Detroit
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life

Posted By on October 8, 2020

Cardi B feels like her fans have been disrespectful to her team.

When you’re a massive artist like Cardi B, fans are going to be questioning your every move. While this may be true, it doesn’t mean it’s actually fair. There have been plenty of instances of fans going overboard over the years and unlike many artists, Cardi isn’t afraid to call out her fans and put them in their place when she feels like they have gone too far. Following her breakup with Offset, Cardi has been dealing with plenty of comments from her supporters, and now, she feels as though it has become too much.

Recently, Cardi took to her Twitter account where she called out her fans for telling her who she should and shouldn’t be working with. She was also upset with her fans for telling her who to date. In the voice memos below, Cardi addresses her fans while also telling the haters who don’t like her tone, to mind their business and worry about their own favorite artist.

This has been a stressful time for the artist so having to deal with overzealous fans can always prove to be a challenge. In the social media age, fans think they can dictate how an artist lives their life, and as one can imagine, Cardi won’t stand for that.

You can see the full extent of her Twitter comments, below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159 525 12
0
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature
357 525 27
0

Recent Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
159
0
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
172
0
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature
357
0
KXNG Crooked Says Eminem & Nick Cannon’s Beef Is Over
450
0
Travis Scott’s Label Owes Production Company $180K For “Wake Up” Video
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

King Von Feat. Fivio Foreign I Am What I Am
53
0
Bebe Rexha Feat. Doja Cat Baby, I'm Jealous
40
0
Ceraadi Favorite
53
0
Karlae Feat. Young Thug & Gunna Jimmy Choo
93
0
Juicy J Feat. NLE Choppa Load It Up
53
0
O.T. Genasis Feat. Chris Brown & Charlie Wilson Back To You
106
0
Benny The Butcher Feat. Lil Wayne & Big Sean Timeless
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jealous
66
0
My Dawg
106
0
The Worst In Me
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nick Cannon “Can’t F*ck With” DJ Vlad After Minister Louis Farrakhan Controversy
Cardi B Rips Her Fans For Interfering In Her Personal Life
Polo G Flexes How Much He’s Charging For A Feature