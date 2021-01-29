Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
26
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12269
1
Wiz Khalifa
1787
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Rocks A Cutout Mini Dress As She Teaches Kids American History

Posted By on January 29, 2021

Watch the “Bodak Yellow” rapper become a nursery school teacher in the latest episode of “Cardi Tries.”

Cardi B launched her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries at the tail end of last year. The premise of the show, which launched back in December, is to feature Cardi trying different things she has never done for the first time. Known for her rambunctious, tongue-in-cheek personality, Cardi’s hilarious narrations throughout the episodes create its entertainment value. Cardi has already tried sushi for the first time, become a basketball star, and has briefly become a ballerina. In the latest episode, Cardi takes on a completely different career path by becoming an elementary school teacher in the latest episode.  

In the short clip shared to her Instagram previewing the episode, it depicts the “I Like It” rapper visiting a local nursery school. Cardi, or perhaps Mrs. Almánzar, serves as the teacher for a small class of children for the day. In true Cardi fashion, the Bronx native opted for a cutout high-neck minidress with a checkered print pattern suitable for the scholastic occasion. 

The episode depicts Cardi joining the kids on the playground as well as teaching them lessons in U.S. history, coming particularly alive as she reaches talking about presidents. The 28-year-old rapper is a slight history buff, being pretty knowledgeable when it comes to politics and the presidential history of the country. 

Check out the short clip above where Cardi explains why knowing who the president is super important. Check out the full Cardi Tries Nursery School episode below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
26 525 2
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
26
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats
106
0
Jhené Aiko Stuns In A Seductive Black Sequin Two Piece
132
0
Trippie Redd’s New Album “Neon Shark” Fully Leaks: Report
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bankroll Freddie Add It Up
119
0
2KBABY Rounds
79
0
Lil Durk Kanye Krazy
66
0
Jpegmafia FIX URSELF!
119
0
Nechie & Gunna Stackin It
106
0
Mario Judah & Tes X It's Time To Rock
159
0
Megan Thee Stallion Body (Joel Corry Remix)
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
185
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats