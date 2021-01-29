Cardi B Rocks A Cutout Mini Dress As She Teaches Kids American History

Cardi B launched her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries at the tail end of last year. The premise of the show, which launched back in December, is to feature Cardi trying different things she has never done for the first time. Known for her rambunctious, tongue-in-cheek personality, Cardi’s hilarious narrations throughout the episodes create its entertainment value. Cardi has already tried sushi for the first time, become a basketball star, and has briefly become a ballerina. In the latest episode, Cardi takes on a completely different career path by becoming an elementary school teacher in the latest episode.

In the short clip shared to her Instagram previewing the episode, it depicts the “I Like It” rapper visiting a local nursery school. Cardi, or perhaps Mrs. Almánzar, serves as the teacher for a small class of children for the day. In true Cardi fashion, the Bronx native opted for a cutout high-neck minidress with a checkered print pattern suitable for the scholastic occasion.

The episode depicts Cardi joining the kids on the playground as well as teaching them lessons in U.S. history, coming particularly alive as she reaches talking about presidents. The 28-year-old rapper is a slight history buff, being pretty knowledgeable when it comes to politics and the presidential history of the country.

Check out the short clip above where Cardi explains why knowing who the president is super important. Check out the full Cardi Tries Nursery School episode below.