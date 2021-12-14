Rap Basement

Cardi B Says Her Next Album Is Dropping In 2022

Posted By on December 14, 2021

Cardi B provides fans with an update on her upcoming album.

Cardi B says that her long-awaited sophomore album is dropping in 2022. The New York City rapper discussed what’s been going on in her life as well as her progress on the upcoming project in a lengthy video on Instagram, Monday.

“Everything be looking so glamorous when you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s been really… it’s been a lot. It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life. I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions and that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but I gotta record a movie, I gotta do so much sh*t, y’all.”

Cardi B
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

It’s been quite some time since fans have heard a new full-length project from Cardi. Her last album, Invasion Of Privacy, was released in 2016.

Even without releasing albums, Cardi has stayed relevant in the years since her last effort by consistently dropping chart-topping singles such as 2021’s “Up” and 2020’s “WAP.”

Check out Cardi’s Instagram update below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

