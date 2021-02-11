Cardi B Says She Has A Song With Playboi Carti

A few summers ago, we all laughed at the video that showed Offset putting Cardi B on to Playboi Carti. When listening to an unreleased collaboration between Offset and Carti, Cardi B‘s face visibly turned up, and she quickly asked Offset, “Who this is?” The hilarious exchange between the couple even made its way to the Whole Lotta Red rapper, who referenced the moment in a tweet that read, “wHO THiS is???? playboi cahti.”

Apparently, that moment may have lit a spark in Cardi B‘s head, because today, the “Up” rapper revealed that she’s been hiding a Cardi x Carti collaboration in a series of since-deleted tweets. According to screenshots captured by Upoxx, Cardi clapped back at a fan after they brought up one of her tweets from 2017 which claimed that she has never directly asked an artist to feature on her music. While doing so, she surprisingly revealed that she has a song with Playboi Carti that she’s been harboring for a while.

“I don’t know why this is circulating & trending again but imma make it very clear,” Cardi tweeted in response to the fan. “The only people I wanted was 21 savage & playboi carti .I actually still Carti verse safe but he turn his verse in late.This was a trap record so I only wanted trap artist .”

Continuing her response, the Invasion of Privacy artist wrote, “I always said this …I always been shy to ask for features That’s why offset always did it for me .He aksed 21 & playboi and the features on my album .Don’t come to my page begging and trolling for answers then when I give it ya get mad .WTTFF !”

With this newfound information about her secret Playboi Carti feature, it’s kind of mind-boggling that such an unexpected collaboration exists. If it ever sees the light of day, are you tuning in?