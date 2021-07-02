Rap Basement

Cardi B Says She’s “Thankful” For Not Getting The Face Tattoo She Wanted At Age 16

Posted By on July 2, 2021

Cardi B is happy she didn’t get a face tat at age 16.

It appears Cardi B was awfully close to getting some permanent ink on her face when she was just a teenager. On Friday morning, Cardi took to twitter to inform fans that she almost got a face tattoo at the age of 16, but she’s now thanking herself for not going through with it.

“Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” Cardi tweeted out hoping to enlighten the youth.

Further explaining what she wanted, Cardi shared she was leaning towards “little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw” in a follow up tweet, which included a gif of Mel B facepalming.

Thankfully with no face tats in sight, Cardi has plenty of things to look forward to with her career, including baby #2 on the way with Offset which she just announced last week at BET Hip Hop Awards. Peep her baby bump announcement (below) and congrats to the two.

Via HNHH

