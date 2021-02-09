Cardi B Shares Raw Look At Behind-The-Scenes Making Of “Up” Music Video

If there’s one thing Cardi B is going to do for sure, it is deliver a compelling visual for her latest single. Known for her big-budget production videos, Cardi is never shy about exhausting the full-allocated music video budget from her label. A few weeks ago, the rapper even disclosed the prices of different music videos she’s filmed, noting that the “WAP” visual had a hefty $1 million sticker price. Just as she did for that visual, the Bronx native shared an in-depth BTS look at the making of the flashy video for “Up.”



The new behind the scenes, shared to her official Youtube account on Monday (February 8), takes fans through everything from the video’s choreography, hair and makeup, as well as the shooting of a few scenes.

Her latest single has landed the rapper in hot water, being accused of plagiarizing the song’s melody and lyrics by two different rappers. She has, of course, vehemently denied the claims.

“Up” is the second single from her forthcoming untitled sophomore studio album. The Megan thee Stallion assisted “WAP” was released as the album’s first single, earning Cardi her fourth number-one single and breaking various other records. It became the largest opening streaming week in United States history plus extended her record as the female rapper with the most chart-toppers in history.

Watch part 1 of the making of the video below.