Cardi B Spent $100K On COVID-19 Testing For “WAP” Video With Megan Thee Stallion

Posted By on August 13, 2020

Cardi B spent over $100,000 on COVID-19 testing for the cast and crew of her raunchy “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion.

As expected, the music video for “WAP” has officially become the most talked-about visual of the year. Creatively stunning, the video is run by all of the guests that were called up to make cameos, including Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Normani, and even the controversial Kylie Jenner. On pace to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, the song’s raunchy lyrics have made it one of the biggest topics in music, with political figures even commenting on it.

The world continues to be absorbed by “WAP,” which is a good thing for Cardi B because that means her investment paid off. In fact, she claims that she spent six figures solely on COVID-19 testing to ensure that her vision played out perfectly.

In a new interview with i-D Magazine, the rapper reveals that her budget for coronavirus testing was in the six-figure range. 

“We had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing,” said Cardi during the interview. “Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus. We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

She also speaks about her new OnlyFans page, explaining what kind of content she’ll be posting.

“I created an OnlyFans because people are stuck at home more, but also just because I wanted to be on an app where I can talk only and specifically to my fans,” she explains. “There are certain times — a lot of times, actually — when I just want to talk to my fans, you know, my people. I don’t wanna go live on Instagram or say my opinions on social media because people twist it and spin it. There are certain things I want only my fans to see, you know? I wanna be more open about my insecurities, what makes me happy and what makes me sad. I wanna be extremely transparent. And I’m not even talking about my body, you know, just my life. I feel like not everybody deserves to see it.”

Read the full interview here.

[via]

Via HNHH

