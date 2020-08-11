Rap Basement

Cardi B Stands By Kylie Jenner & Rosalia Cameos: “We All Have WAPS”

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Cardi B stands up for Kylie Jenner and Rosalia, who are facing criticism for appearing in the “WAP” music video.

The music video for “WAP” was released at the end of last week and, still, it remains one of the biggest topics in hip-hop and pop culture right now. People are still talking about Kylie Jenner’s cameo in the video, which was widely mocked as people hoped that somebody like Saweetie, Flo Milli, or even Viola Davis could replace her. Cardi B is sticking with her gut though, explaining why she included the billionaire in the video.

“Happy Birthday and thank you @kyliejenner for being in my music video,” wrote Cardi B on Instagram. The caption was accompanying a behind-the-scenes photo of Kylie getting prepared for her spotlight. “I wanted different type of bad bitches in my video. Black, white, Latin, mix we all have WAPS! OK …but thank you always @krisjenner you always a call away for me and you treat me and mines like fam.”

Another woman that has been getting mixed reviews for her role in the “WAP” video is Rosalía. Despite her huge reach in Central America and South America, Cardi B’s American viewership didn’t light up for the Latin star. The rapper defended Rosalía in another post.

“Muchaaasss Gracias @rosalia.vt for being in my music video,” wrote Bardi. “You are sooo sweet and on top. Your visuals creativity and music are just amazing. I can’t wait to work with you one day. Fun fact: Rosalia Hairstyle is representing bullfighter wardrobe. It represents her countries culture. I think that’s dope !!!”

Re-watch the “WAP” video below.

Via HNHH

