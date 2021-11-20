Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
132
0
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1826
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1443
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy

Posted By on November 19, 2021

She’s “sick” of people stirring up controversy anytime someone calls her a Rap queen.

The 2021 American Music Awards air this Sunday (November 21), and Cardi B has been asked to tackle the role of host for the coveted award ceremony. It will be a few days before we learn who took home which trophy, but in the meantime, the Bronx icon is speaking on the “pressure” she feels as the show nears.

Ahead of taking on the job, Cardi caught up with Good Morning America where she joked about “the pressure” she felt. “I mean, how can I excite the audience? Should I show my child?” she quipped. “I’m not gonna do that. I don’t know I’m just gonna be myself.”

Cardi B
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

In that interview, Cardi spoke on husband Offset being a hands-on dad and expressed how she feels when she releases new music. When she caught up with The Shade Room in a separate feature, Cardi addressed the recent controversy of Halle Berry, herBruised soundtrack collaborator, referring to her as a “queen of Hip Hop.” The actress’s remarks caused havoc as Nicki Minaj‘s fans stormed social media.

“I’m so sick of that stuff,” said Cardi. “I’m sick of it! I cannot believe that brings so much drama. Jesus!” Watch her full interview with Good Morning America and the clip from her chat with The Shade Room below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
212 525 16
0
Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself People Saying She Can’t Love Both
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
132
0
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
212
0
Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself People Saying She Can’t Love Both
172
0
Will Smith & LL Cool J Discussed Appearing On “Verzuz” Together
212
0
“DMX: Don’t Try To Understand” Trailer Gives A Look Inside The Rapper’s Prolific Life
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Foxy Brown I'll Be
119
0
Jacquees & Kodie Shane Lets Not Fall In Love
159
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Animalz
159
0
Kaytranada Feat. Mach Hommy $payforhaiti
159
0
The Cool Kids Feat. Larry June The Cool Kids Tap Larry June For New Single "All Or Nothing"
172
0
Smokepurpp Feat. Lil Gnar Not Your Speed
212
0
Saba Stop That
132
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
212
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
291
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself People Saying She Can’t Love Both