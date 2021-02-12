Rap Basement

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals His 5 Most Influential Rappers
Lil Yachty Has Big Plans For Bitcoin
Cardi B Teases Imminent Album Release: “I Just Gotta Focus On A Couple Of More Songs”

Posted By on February 12, 2021

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cardi B reveals that she’s wrapping up the last round of songs and music videos for her long-awaited sophomore album.

It’s been almost three full years since Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy. Packed with hits like “Bodak Yellow,” the Migos-assisted “Drip,” and trap-salsa smash “I Like It,” the Grammy-award winning album solidified Bardi’s status as one of music’s biggest acts. Months after its release, the “Ring” rapper shared the single “Money,” and she seemed poised to build upon her momentum and drop her sophomore album while she was still scorching hot.

However, the wait for a proper follow up to Invasion of Privacy has surprisingly been a long and drawn-out process. Over the past two years, Cardi has released a slew of singles, including “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Press,” the controversial Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP,” and, most recently, “Up.” Since dropping “Up,” however, Cardi appears to be engaging in more album talk than usual.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the Bronx rapper confirms that her sophomore album is indeed on the way. When asked about it, Cardi doesn’t give too much detail on it, but she does reveal that the album is currently one of her main focuses.

“I really want my next project or anything that’s related to music to just be my album,” she says. “I just gotta focus on a couple of more songs and do all the music videos.”

Cardi B performs onstage during Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When Fallon follows up with an inquiry about if COVID-19 has affected her ability to record music and shoot videos, Cardi glazes over the recording aspect and touches on COVID’s impact on her music videos. 

“Videos? Yes, of course, because there’s certain things that you can’t do,” she replies. “Due to COVID, people can’t be touching, even though you get tested before the music video three times. You get tested the beginning of the week, the day before, and the day of, so that’s extra.”

The interview then devolves into pure hilarity when Fallon points out that despite those strict COVID protocols, Cardi is seen tongue-kissing some of her dancers in her music video for “Up.” Other talking points throughout her interview with Jimmy Fallon include a poop-centered interpretation of “Up,” her upcoming role in F9, and her ongoing Cardi Tries series, but you can check out the album talk in the video below around the four-minute mark.

[via]
Via HNHH

