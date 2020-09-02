Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Naya Rivera Fans Upset With Big Sean After Rapper Says “IDFWU” Wasn’t A Diss
119
0
Cardi B Wanted Lizzo To Star In “WAP” Video: “I Had A Whole Vision”
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
794
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
715
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Wanted Lizzo To Star In “WAP” Video: “I Had A Whole Vision”

Posted By on September 1, 2020

The rapper said it was important for her to feature women of various backgrounds and sizes.

It’s guaranteed that the music video for “WAP” is one of the most controversial visuals of 2020, but there should have been another addition that would have certainly had people talking. There were a number of celebrity appearances in the “WAP” music video from women like Normani, Rosalía, and Kylie Jenner, but according to reports, if Cardi B has her way, Lizzo would have been featured, as well. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts kept the “Truth Hurts” singer from lending her face to the colorful clip.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that,” Cardi reportedly told Hot 97. “But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.” Cardi added, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” she said.

It was important for Cardi to “include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.” Even without Lizzo’s addition, the music video helped launch “WAP” into the No. 1 spot on the charts, making it Cardi’s fourth single to take that title. Unfortunately for the Invasion of Privacy rapper, “WAP” was knocked out of its top spot by BTS’s new song “Dynamite.”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Naya Rivera Fans Upset With Big Sean After Rapper Says “IDFWU” Wasn’t A Diss
119 525 9
0
A$AP Bari Confirms A$AP Ferg Is No Longer Part Of A$AP Mob
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Naya Rivera Fans Upset With Big Sean After Rapper Says “IDFWU” Wasn’t A Diss
119
0
Cardi B Wanted Lizzo To Star In “WAP” Video: “I Had A Whole Vision”
79
0
A$AP Bari Confirms A$AP Ferg Is No Longer Part Of A$AP Mob
132
0
Clever Announces Features On Debut Album “Crazy”: Juice WRLD, Post Malone, & More
79
0
A$AP Illz Says A$AP Ferg Isn’t A$AP Anymore: “That N***a Burnt Out”
318
0
More News

Trending Songs

Frisco Feat. Skepta, JME, Jammer & Shorty Red Card
172
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg Callin
93
0
Mozzy Death Is Callin
172
0
Flee Lord Feat. Roc Marciano Icewater
132
0
NoCap Mistake
106
0
Big Havi Feat. Lil Keed Vibez'N
185
0
Monica Feat. Lil Baby Trenches
1231
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

RMR Feat. Westside Gunn “Welfare” Video
119
0
Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
159
0
TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Naya Rivera Fans Upset With Big Sean After Rapper Says “IDFWU” Wasn’t A Diss
Cardi B Wanted Lizzo To Star In “WAP” Video: “I Had A Whole Vision”
A$AP Bari Confirms A$AP Ferg Is No Longer Part Of A$AP Mob