Cardi B Warns Offset Ahead Of Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s “Verzuz”

The Verzuz platform has brought together some of the biggest artists in the game to celebrate their legacies. And while it’s been predominantly good vibes, fans have witnessed some tense situations unfold over their iPhone screen. For example, Gucci Mane‘s performance of “The Truth” against Jeezy last month.



Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yesterday, it was announced that Ashanti and Keyshia Cole would be facing off for the upcoming episode of Verzuz. Of course, this is one that 90s and early 2000s babies have been waiting on. This one is obviously catered more towards the ladies and it seems like Cardi B is among those anticipating the evening. Billboard’s Woman Of The Year took to Twitter where she shared some advice for the fellas, including her own, before the R&B hit battle takes place.

“Warning to all you mans out there (including mine) be nice the day of the Ashanti VS Keyshia Verzuz battle.Its going to be a lot of singing with this face ðð on you,” she tweeted.

Her excitement for the upcoming Verzuz battle increased after realizing that both Keyshia Cole and Ashanti are Libras like herself. “Wait a damn minute ? Keyshia Cole & Ashanti are both Libras!?See I don’t mean to brag but I’m bragging. I cant wait for this verzuz battle! It’s going to be sooo fuckin good,” she added.

No word on if Offset has chosen to take in Cardi’s advice but she did recently call off their divorce so perhaps, it’s in his best interest to keep her tweets in mind.

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will be facing off on Dec. 12.