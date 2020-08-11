Rap Basement

Cardi B’s New Album Will Expose Offset Relationship Drama

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Cardi B is on the cover of Elle Magazine, speaking about her new album and how it will have her “Lemonade” moments, airing out her relationship drama with Offset.

There are millions of people worldwide that want to know more about Cardi B and Offset‘s relationship. It’s truly them against the world, fighting off constant rumors, false allegations, legit allegations, and more. Apparently, their rollercoaster marriage will be among the core themes of Cardi’s new album, which is expected to release in the coming months.

During her new cover story with Elle, the 27-year-old Bronx rapper says that she is using Beyoncé’s Lemonade as an inspiration during her own album creation, promising that her relationship drama will be addressed.

“I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship,” says Cardi B about her marriage with Offset. “It’s always us against the world. If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the fuckin’ music, and you can buy it, too,” she says. “I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

Of course, the album will also touch on topics related to female empowerment, as we’ve seen in the “WAP” video.

“My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch,” said Cardi. “When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment. But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments.”


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Are you looking forward to the release of Cardi B’s official sophomore album?

[via] + [via]

Via HNHH

