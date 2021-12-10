Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: “Year 3”

As Megan Thee Stallion has grown into an international superstar, she has continued to battle it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Texas-based brand was one of the first to ink a deal with the Houston Hottie, but over time, the relationship turned sour. Things seemingly took an even more contentious turn after Megan brought on Roc Nation to act as her management, and back in 2020, the rapper sued 1501. She alleged that the label was blocking her from releasing new music.

At the time, 1501 CEO Carl Crawford spoke with Billboard and called Megan’s allegations a “lie.” He added, “She just has so many holes in her story, and it’s almost on some delusional type stuff. The bubble of Hollywood and her eight million followers has really clouded her head, because the stuff that she’s saying is not true. It’s a whole lie.”



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

There have continued to be hiccups between the two, even as recently as Megan almost being pulled from her collaboration with BTS. While J. Prince has previously stated that there was a resolution on the horizon, Crawford returned to Instagram today (December 9) to suggest that he is still battling it out with the rapper and her legal team.

“Year 3 and I’m still battling this court cases about bullsh*t [face palm emoji],” he wrote. He also seemed to suggest that his opposition is trying to weigh him down. “Up and coming indie Bosses and CEO’s pay close attention to this cause this can easily be u one day ..They try and drain u with the court systems in hopes of u folding.”

Hopefully, this will reach a conclusion sooner than later. Check out Crawford’s post below.



