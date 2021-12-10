Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Adele Fans Angered That Resale Tickets Are Going For $35K: Report
146
0
Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: “Year 3”
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2488
1
Papoose November
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: “Year 3”

Posted By on December 9, 2021

Megan has been at odds with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment for years.

As Megan Thee Stallion has grown into an international superstar, she has continued to battle it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Texas-based brand was one of the first to ink a deal with the Houston Hottie, but over time, the relationship turned sour. Things seemingly took an even more contentious turn after Megan brought on Roc Nation to act as her management, and back in 2020, the rapper sued 1501. She alleged that the label was blocking her from releasing new music.

At the time, 1501 CEO Carl Crawford spoke with Billboard and called Megan’s allegations a “lie.” He added, “She just has so many holes in her story, and it’s almost on some delusional type stuff. The bubble of Hollywood and her eight million followers has really clouded her head, because the stuff that she’s saying is not true. It’s a whole lie.”

Megan Thee Stallion
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

There have continued to be hiccups between the two, even as recently as Megan almost being pulled from her collaboration with BTS. While J. Prince has previously stated that there was a resolution on the horizon, Crawford returned to Instagram today (December 9) to suggest that he is still battling it out with the rapper and her legal team.

“Year 3 and I’m still battling this court cases about bullsh*t [face palm emoji],” he wrote. He also seemed to suggest that his opposition is trying to weigh him down. “Up and coming indie Bosses and CEO’s pay close attention to this cause this can easily be u one day ..They try and drain u with the court systems in hopes of u folding.”

Hopefully, this will reach a conclusion sooner than later. Check out Crawford’s post below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Adele Fans Angered That Resale Tickets Are Going For $35K: Report
146 525 11
0
Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole
582 525 44
0

Recent Stories

Adele Fans Angered That Resale Tickets Are Going For $35K: Report
146
0
Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: “Year 3”
199
0
Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole
582
0
Stephen Curry Shares New Interview Clip Of Nipsey Hussle Explaining Why He Started Rapping
503
0
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Surpasses 500,000 Sales, Earns RIAA Gold Certification
1046
0
More News

Trending Songs

Token Feat. Lil Skies IOD
146
0
Tierra Whack Body Of Water
106
0
Desiigner Letter To Ye
172
0
midwxst Bluffing
159
0
J. Cole Deja Vu
529
0
Nate Husser, Zach Zoya, Kay Bandz, SLM & Kid Riz Montreality Cypher
331
0
Key!, MATT OX & Quadie Diesel Royal Rumble
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Polo G “Fortnight” Video
199
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
185
0
French Montana Feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie “Handstand” Video
384
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Adele Fans Angered That Resale Tickets Are Going For $35K: Report
Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: “Year 3”
Alicia Keys Recounts The Time She Curved A Teenage J. Cole