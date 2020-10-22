Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended
146
0
Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1046
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended

Posted By on October 21, 2020

He continues to wish her well and will handle business, but he’s unsure that there will be a resolution to their personal problems.

The legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501 Certified Entertainment hasn’t let up. Things became tense between the two entities last year after Meg inked a management deal with Roc Nation. According to 1501’s founder, Carl Crawford, he wasn’t notified of his artist’s new deal and things began to take a turn. There were rumors of contract re-negotiations gone bad and soon, news of lawsuits took over headlines. Still, Megan Thee Stallion continues to be a 1501 artist, and Crawford said he wishes her nothing but the best.

“Well, I mean make it look like we parted ways but we still is heavy talk,” Crawford said. “We still contractual together so of course, we want her to do well. Bad is not gon’ benefit us if she does bad. We want her to do well, but we just want her to honor her contract. That’s the whole big deal about this situation. They didn’t want to honor her contract. They wanted to switch a few things but they never would talk to me about it. They just sent the lawyers to me and all that stuff.”

“Things kinda went left and it’s unfortunate.” Even with the strain on their relationship, Carl Crawford is confident that there will be a resolution. “Trying to get the contract renegotiated. We’ll definitely handle the business part, but just as far as the personal stuff, I don’t really know about it. The business part is what we’re working on so we’re definitely taking care of that part, hopefully soon.” Check out Crawford’s interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
159 525 12
0
Lil Baby Compares Prison To Being Treated Like A Dog
278 525 21
0

Recent Stories

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended
146
0
Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
159
0
Lil Baby Compares Prison To Being Treated Like A Dog
278
0
Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
212
0
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

WhoHeem Feat. Tyga & Lil Mosey Let's Link (Remix)
93
0
PA Salieu B***K
79
0
NoCap I Can't
79
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
106
0
Lil Gotit Feat. Lil PJ Tellin Ya
119
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone Spicy
146
0
Deante Hitchcock Feat. Guapdad 4000 Déjà Vu
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
146
0
Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
212
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended
Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
Lil Baby Compares Prison To Being Treated Like A Dog