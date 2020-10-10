Rap Basement

Cash Money Is Dropping A 20th Anniversary Edition “Baller Blockin” Box Set

Posted By on October 10, 2020

The rerelease marks the first time the “Baller Blockin” film will be available on streaming services.

If you’ve never heard Turk, Birdman, and Juvenile snapping on “Baller Blockin’” with E-40, there’s no time like the present.

Cash Money will be rereleasing the classic Baby and Slim-directed Baller Blockin with a special edition box set to commemorate its 20th anniversary which will include a CD of the original soundtrack album, a copy of the film on DVD, as well as 2 LPs, which also mark the first time the soundtrack will be available on vinyl.

Baller Blockin’ the movie stars the Hot Boys and Big Tymers and tells the tale of Tanuk, a young hustler from Magnolia, as he tries to survive.

If you haven’t yet seen it, you absolutely should.

The accompanying soundtrack album featured the full Cash Money roster at the time along with Nas, UGK, Rappin’ 4-Tay, and 8Ball & MJG.

“This one has been a long time coming,” Birdman said about the upcoming reissue. “For years, everybody’s asked me, ‘When are you going to put out Baller Blockin again?’ We wanted to meet that audience demand at the highest level possible. This is really the definitive version of one of our most unforgettable projects. I’m excited for fans to experience it like it was always meant to be experienced.”

The special 20th Anniversary Edition box set will be available on November 20, 2020.You can preorder the box set here, but you can also revisit a classic scene below.

Via HNHH

