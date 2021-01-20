Rap Basement

Cash Money’s 9lokkNine Charged With 5 Counts Of Attempted Murder

Posted By on January 20, 2021

Cash Money Records signee 9lokkNine has recently been charged with five counts of attempted murder stemming from his alleged involvement in gang violence last year.

Cash Money rapper 9lokkNine, real name Jacquavius Dennard Smith, has officially been charged with five counts of attempted murder. He was originally arrested in July of 2020, where he was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied building or structure, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Now, with the new state attorney Monique Worrell determined to make an example out of the young rapper, it would appear that 9lokkNine’s fate is looking dire as the FBI has involved themselves in the case. 

AllHipHop reports that 9lokkNine’s latest batch of attempted murder charges stem from his involvement in the All Family No Friends Gang, who previously engaged in a violent rivalry with Orlando rapper Hotboii, whom authorities claim has ties to the 438 gang. The gang feud ultimately claimed several lives, with a high-school football player, a 14-year-old, and a 3-year-old child being killed in a hail of gun violence. Now, it would appear that state attorney Worrell, as well as the FBI, are looking to throw the book at the 20-year-old rapper.

Expect further developments to ensure as the case evolves, but for now, it’s looking like 9lokkNine will be facing some serious jail time. For those unfamiliar with the rapper, he recently rose to viral prominence upon the release of “10 Percent.” In October of 2019, 9lokkNine released his first Cash Money mixtape Mind Of Destruction, which featured appearances from Rich The Kid, Lil Durk, and more. Keep an eye out for further details surrounding his legal situation as they emerge. 

[via

Via HNHH

