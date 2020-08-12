Rap Basement

CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Posted By on August 12, 2020

Following CeeLo Green’s criticism of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” the Dungeon Family vet has issued an apology.

Who’d have thought that “Wet Ass Pussy” would cause a veritable tsunami of moral outrage? In truth, the outcome of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s provocative new collaboration wasn’t hard to predict. As per usual, conservative commentators took to social media to voice their displeasure, with Ben Shapiro’s dramatic and heavily censored rendition of the lyrics sparking hearty laughs and red faces. But amidst all the collar-tugging, some maintained that the song’s message was indeed cause for concern — after all, will nobody think of the children in this impressionable age of social media? 

CeeLo Green Cardi B WAP

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

One such skeptic was CeeLo Green, the legendary Dungeon Family veteran and respected melodist responsible for “Fuck You.” Following “WAP’s” release, CeeLo opened up about his discomfort with the song’s societal impact. “A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he explained. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all.”

As is inevitable following any publically-voiced defiance, CeeLo quickly found himself fielding backlash for his position. Some angled their scorn through a feminist lens, while others straight up attacked his character and personal history. Suffice it to say, CeeLo’s take fixed him firmly in the crosshairs, to the point where he has since decided to double back and apologize. 

“Firstly, I am an advocate of artistic freedom and expression as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi, and Meagan,” he writes. “I know most of them personally and consider Cardi and Offset family. Therefore, I would never disrespect them by any means. I acknowledge them as all powerful, beautiful, and influential women…and professionals. I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”

Check out CeeLo’s full apology below, issued earlier today via his Twitter page. 

Via HNHH

