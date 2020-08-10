Rap Basement

CeeLo Green Criticizes Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, & Nicki Minaj

Posted By on August 10, 2020

CeeLo Green speaks on “adult content” in music, calling out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj for being so “shameless” with their sexual themes.

The three female rap artists that are currently on top of the world, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, all use their sex appeal to their advantage. That fact was most recently evidenced through the release of the new song “WAP,” which serves as Cardi’s return record as she prepares her sophomore album. Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the track is undoubtedly raunchy and the video is even more explicit

The nature of the song and video has gotten many people up in arms, including a Republican congressman who claims that he “accidentally” stumbled upon it and watched it the whole way through. Apparently, CeeLo Green also isn’t a fan of what the rap duo put out, additionally throwing Nicki Minaj’s name in there.

During an interview with Far Out Magazine, CeeLo said that there should be a “time and a place” for “adult content” in music, noting that this may not have been it.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” said the hitmaker. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

Then, he went on to actually name-drop Megan and Cardi for furthering this trend.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around,” added the recording artist. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all.” He wonders “at what cost” it all comes at though.

As for Nicki Minaj, CeeLo said that he believes she deserves her spot at the top of the totem pole among female rappers but that, sometimes, her content feels “desperate.”

“You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence,” said Green. “Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

What do you think about CeeLo’s comments?

[via]

Via HNHH

