Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

YBN Nahmir Talks Group Disbanding & “Old People” Pitting Them Against One Another
79
0
Tory Lanez Faces Memes After Photo Of Bald Spot Goes Viral
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13089
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1363
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

CeeLo Green “Failed” At Wearing A Dress Because People Thought Young Thug Was The First

Posted By on February 16, 2021

Over a decade ago, CeeLo posed in a wedding dress for a Gnarls Barkley shoot & he recently discussed not receiving enough backlash or attention for it.

There are few artists in the Rap and Hip hop arena that have had an impact like that of CeeLo Green. The Goodie Mob and Gnarls Barkley artist’s style has made headlines for decades as he often captures attention for wearing full-on gold ‘fits on the red carpet or wedding dresses for artistic purposes. CeeLo has faced both praise and criticism over the years, and in a recent interview, he addressed the controversies over his choices.

CeeLo, Radio Interview, Young Thug
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

“Sometimes you have to do something exceptional to say that you are,” said the rapper. “I felt like I could get away with it and I did. To me, that’s when the game is worth watching. I told you I was all about being anti-establishment. I wanna push the f*ckin’ envelope off the table.” He explains that at the time, Gnarls Barkley had an album titled The Odd Couple (2008), so he and DJ Danger Mouse decided to pose in wedding attire.

CeeLo added that in the alternative rock scene, a man in a dress isn’t a big deal, but in Rap and Hip Hop, acceptance isn’t as prevalent. He admitted that he didn’t receive as much backlash as he expected because where he’s from, he’s respected and people chose to defend him rather than allow the negativity to spread.

“I feel like I failed because they felt like when [Young Thug] and them did it, they were the first ones to do it,” said the rapper. “That’s how much people missed out on me doing it first.” Overall, CeeLo isn’t overly concerned with the opinions of others. “If I don’t give f*ck about your opinion what make think I give a f*ck you?”

Watch his interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

YBN Nahmir Talks Group Disbanding & “Old People” Pitting Them Against One Another
79 525 6
0
Tory Lanez Faces Memes After Photo Of Bald Spot Goes Viral
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

YBN Nahmir Talks Group Disbanding & “Old People” Pitting Them Against One Another
79
0
Tory Lanez Faces Memes After Photo Of Bald Spot Goes Viral
172
0
Kehlani Poses For “Playboy” & Describes What Makes Her Feels Sexiest
159
0
CeeLo Green “Failed” At Wearing A Dress Because People Thought Young Thug Was The First
132
0
Benny The Butcher & DMX Vibe To New Snippet
463
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dawn Richard Bussifame
53
0
Frank Ocean Novacane
66
0
Denzel Curry N64
132
0
YNW Bortlen Feat. Toosii Lovey Dovey
199
0
Lupe Fiasco Put You On Game
185
0
Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
225
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
225
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
238
1
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

YBN Nahmir Talks Group Disbanding & “Old People” Pitting Them Against One Another
Tory Lanez Faces Memes After Photo Of Bald Spot Goes Viral
Kehlani Poses For “Playboy” & Describes What Makes Her Feels Sexiest