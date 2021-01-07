Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Daz Dillinger Claims Snoop Dogg Was Upset That Eminem Rejected Album Feature
159
0
Ceraadi Suggests Saweetie & Doja Cat Copied Their Song “BFF” For Upcoming Collab
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1204
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ceraadi Suggests Saweetie & Doja Cat Copied Their Song “BFF” For Upcoming Collab

Posted By on January 6, 2021

The Roc Nation artists drew comparisons to their track “BFF” and Saweetie & Doja’s collaboration, “Best Friend,” and the Bay Area rapper responded.

It was about a month ago when Saweetie took issue with her label after her single “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat was prematurely released. The track was swiftly taken off of all streaming services, but a Doja Cat stan account confirmed that the collaboration is set to drop, once again, this week. The account also shared a sneak peek at the colorful visual and soon, it captured the attention of R&B-Hip Hop duo Ceraadi.

Ceraadi, Doja Cat, Saweetie,
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Roc Nation’s sister duo not only shared a clip of Saweetie and Doja’s upcoming music video, but they also posted a portion of their visual from their previous release, “BFF.” Along with the scenes, Ceraadi included screenshots of tweets suggesting that Saweetie and Doja copied their style and sound, and it all didn’t go unnoticed by the “Tap In” rapper.

“Omg we’ll totallyyyy add you in the credz! MY IDOLS,” Saweetie wrote with a stream of emojis. Fans have argued that her track sounds like a sped-up version of Ceraadi’s, but you can judge for yourself. Check out the posts below and let us know if you hear the similarities.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Daz Dillinger Claims Snoop Dogg Was Upset That Eminem Rejected Album Feature
159 525 12
0
Lil Durk Is Ready To Drop New Music Immediately
318 525 24
1

Recent Stories

Daz Dillinger Claims Snoop Dogg Was Upset That Eminem Rejected Album Feature
159
0
Ceraadi Suggests Saweetie & Doja Cat Copied Their Song “BFF” For Upcoming Collab
172
0
Lil Yachty Previews Unreleased Verse On Playboi Cari & Future’s “Teen X”
199
1
Lil Durk Is Ready To Drop New Music Immediately
318
1
Dr. Dre, The Great Instrumentalist
225
1
More News

Trending Songs

Last Days Feat. Benny The Butcher Tradition
119
0
Marlon Craft At The Door
106
0
Key Glock Off The Porch
79
0
Rick Ross Feat. Styles P Keys To The Crib
185
1
Big E Feat. Wale & DJ Money Feel The Power
172
0
Rick Hyde Follow Me
146
0
Busta Rhymes Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk Feat. King Von “Still Trappin'” Video
93
0
Tyga “Nigo In Beverly Hills” Video
185
0
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Daz Dillinger Claims Snoop Dogg Was Upset That Eminem Rejected Album Feature
Ceraadi Suggests Saweetie & Doja Cat Copied Their Song “BFF” For Upcoming Collab
Lil Yachty Previews Unreleased Verse On Playboi Cari & Future’s “Teen X”