Ceraadi Suggests Saweetie & Doja Cat Copied Their Song “BFF” For Upcoming Collab

It was about a month ago when Saweetie took issue with her label after her single “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat was prematurely released. The track was swiftly taken off of all streaming services, but a Doja Cat stan account confirmed that the collaboration is set to drop, once again, this week. The account also shared a sneak peek at the colorful visual and soon, it captured the attention of R&B-Hip Hop duo Ceraadi.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Roc Nation’s sister duo not only shared a clip of Saweetie and Doja’s upcoming music video, but they also posted a portion of their visual from their previous release, “BFF.” Along with the scenes, Ceraadi included screenshots of tweets suggesting that Saweetie and Doja copied their style and sound, and it all didn’t go unnoticed by the “Tap In” rapper.

“Omg we’ll totallyyyy add you in the credz! MY IDOLS,” Saweetie wrote with a stream of emojis. Fans have argued that her track sounds like a sped-up version of Ceraadi’s, but you can judge for yourself. Check out the posts below and let us know if you hear the similarities.