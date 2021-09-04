Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

“Certified Lover Boy” Is Already Most-Streamed Album on Apple Music This Year

Posted By on September 4, 2021

In less than 24 hours, “CLB” is Apple’s most-streamed album.

It comes as no surprise that Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy is already breaking records on streaming services, most of which were previously set by 2018’s Scorpion outing.

While breaking Spotify’s record for most single-day streams on the platform, the album is absolutely shattering expectations on Apple Music as it only took less than 24 hours for CLB to be the most-streamed album on the platform for the entire year of 2021. It becomes the largest debut ever on Apple Music, eclipsing the record set by Scorpion three years ago.

In addition, the record set by Scorpions standout “Nonstop” for the biggest song debut on Apple Music was broken three times this time around with “Girls Want Girls,” “Fair Trade” and project opener “Champagne Poetry.”

Notably, all 21 tracks on the project held on to the top 21 spots for the top tracks on the platform upon CLB’s debut.

Even with the success of CLB, Drake couldn’t help but return with another drop on Saturday (September 4) by leaking Kanye West and Andre 3000‘s collaborative “Life Of The Party” track, an outtake from DONDA.

The leak has done its job in continuing to escalate the drama between Ye and Drizzy as the two artists pit their projects head-to-head. While DONDA–missing two tracking days–is set to debut at No. 1 this week, CLB is expected to replace it in the following update.

Via HNHH

