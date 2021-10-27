“Certified Lover Boy” Projected To Return To #1 On Billboard Top 200 For 5th Week

There’s an old saying that goes something like, “it’s not about how many times you get knocked down, it’s about how many times you get back up,” and after the most recent projections from chartdata, it’s clear that Certified Lover Boy keeps getting back up.

Since Drake released his sixth studio album back in the beginning of September, Certified Lover Boy has spent four of seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. After three weeks atop the charts, NBA YoungBoy’s featureless Sincerely, Kentrell knocked CLB from the top spot, and a week later, Taylor Swift‘s re-release of Fearless did the same. And after returning to #1 for a fourth week, Young Thug’s PUNK quickly knocked CLB back down to #2, sandwiching the album between Thugger and Mac Miller’s Faces.

But this week, in the wake of Drake’s 35th birthday and insane party out in Los Angeles, Certified Lover Boy is all-the-way back.

According to chartdata, CLB is expected to regain the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 this week, with the album projected to move 74K album-equivalent units. Doja Cat’s Planet Her is expected to jump to #2, with YoungBoy, Young Thug and MoneyBagg Yo also making appearances in the Top 10.

By securing another week atop the charts, Certified Lover Boy will become the first rap album to spend five weeks at #1 in 2021. And with “Way 2 Sexy” and “Knife Talk” holding their places within the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, there’s no reason to expect a drop off until Adele’s 30 releases on November 19. (It’s all but guaranteed Adele will spend substantial time at #1.)

While Billboard numbers don’t necessarily carry the same weight they once did, five weeks at #1 for an album in 2021 is no small feat. There’s new music dropping every single day and Drake’s stronghold on that top spot is a testament to his sustained star power and selling power.

Are you still spinning Certified Lover Boy? Let us know down in the comments.