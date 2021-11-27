Chad Johnson & YK Osiris Trade Shots Over $325k Earrings

YK Osiris has been catching heat for a number of reasons as of late. After getting roasted on Twitter for his exchange with Lil Baby where Baby demanded he repay his $5,000 debt to him, YK proceeded to flex his $325,000 diamond earrings for the masses to see.

Former NFL wide receiver and showman Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson had some words of wisdom in response to this, feeling that Osiris wasted his money. He quoted a tweet about the earrings saying he could’ve gotten them at young girls’ shop Claire’s instead: “I got the same earrings for $10 from Claire’s.”

In this tweet, he is referencing when he went to Claire’s and bought $10 earrings in 2009, when NFL’s reality show Hard Knocks covered his team the Cincinnati Bengals. Footage from this episode surfaced as he gave foreshadowing advice to his affluent peers about wasteful spending on earrings.





Today, YK Osiris issued a response on his Instagram story, telling Chad to mind his business and playfully flexing his own Claire’s earrings, ironically taking Ochocinco’s advice: “We all grown baby, you don’t nobody how to spend their money. If Ocho Coco wanna go to Claire’s and spend $10 on earrings, man I congratulate you. You should do that. That’s your money. But you don’t go in another man’s business and tell another man how to spend their money. Big facts.”





Even though YK Osiris was displeased with what Ochocinco had to say about his spending habits, he may have found his advice useful.

Was Osiris spending too much on his earrings?