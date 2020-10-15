Rap Basement

Chaka Khan Says “F*ck Her” When Asked About Singing With Ariana Grande

Posted By on October 14, 2020

The music legend added that she doesn’t want to collaborate with other women because she doesn’t want to “do no song with no heffa.”

She’s one of the most celebrated singers in the world, and when it comes to sharing her opinions, Chaka Khan can’t be silenced. The music legend has been creating hits for decades and has taken to thousands of stages across the globe, but although she is a diva who is respected in the entertainment industry, Chaka Khan has been feeling the wrath of Ariana Grande‘s fans.

Chaka Khan sat down with Luenell for VladTV and spoke about her career, and the singer was asked if there were any artists that she’d like to work with. Chaka mentioned that there weren’t any current artists, so Luenell mentioned Ariana Grande. “F*ck her, she’s alright. She’s good on her own,” Khan said. “She don’t need—plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gon’ do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”

Luenell added that only a “boss b*tch” can say things like that, and Chaka added, “And I could do it. I’m not gon’ do no song with no heffa.” Watch Chaka Khan share her thoughts and hear her talk about which male singers she’s fond of, including Anderson .Paak, below.

Via HNHH

