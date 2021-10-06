Rap Basement

Chance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris Brown

Posted By on October 6, 2021

Thousands of music fans are clowning the artist who’s suing Drake and Chris Brown for copyright infringement.

An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song “No Guidance,” claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song “I Love Your Dress” because, in both songs, the artists sing, “You got it, girl, you got it.” However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper’s attempt to gain clout.

Mr. Cooper and his producer have filed a lawsuit, stating that “the beat, lyrics, hook and rhythmic structure” were copied from their song “I Love Your Dress,” which was released three years earlier, but music fans are begging to differ. Everyone listened to both songs, hoping to hear some sort of similarity, but they left with disappointment and a sense that Cooper may be delusional.


Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

“If reach for the stars was a person,” wrote Masika Kalysha in the comments, getting over 61,000 likes. “LOL,” commented Chance The Rapper

By now, the YouTube comments for Mr. Cooper’s song are a complete mess, picking apart the singer’s choppy vocals, the subpar mixing, and the fact that these two songs sound nothing alike.

Check out the two songs below, and be sure to have a look at how people are reacting to the lawsuit.



Instagram


YouTube
Via HNHH

