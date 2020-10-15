Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chance The Rapper Clowned For Asking Best Song On “The Big Day”
93
0
Lil Wayne Explains How Missy Elliott Was His Biggest Influence
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
953
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chance The Rapper Clowned For Asking Best Song On “The Big Day”

Posted By on October 15, 2020

Chance The Rapper asked fans to name their favorite songs on “The Big Day” and the internet did not disappoint.

Chance The Rapper is asking fans to reveal their favorite songs on each of his full-length releases, including his divisive debut album The Big Day, and the replies are exactly as you would have imagined.

Some music critics, including the much-admired Anthony Fantano, has suggested that there are zero redeeming qualities about The Big Day, the official debut album released by Chance The Rapper. The album has become a running joke to many, with the “I love my wife” memes flying around, as well as overall criticism regarding the corny lyricism displayed on the project. Even some of Chano’s biggest fans have tried to forget about the album.

While he’s got to be aware that the internet absolutely despises the album, he stoked the fire by including it in his survey, asking people to name their favorite song. The responses were ridiculous.

“When that shit was on pause,” disrespectfully said one person. Another replied with a blank tweet, implying that none of the songs were good. Somebody else simply shared a screenshot of the Migos song “All Ass”. 

Could he have expected anything different?

Of course, there are those that are actually revealing their favorite songs, which Chance is retweeting, but, for the most part, he’s got to sift through a lot of hate to find those.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Explains How Missy Elliott Was His Biggest Influence
79 525 6
0
Is Tory Lanez Teasing A “Quarantine Radio” Return?
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Chance The Rapper Clowned For Asking Best Song On “The Big Day”
93
0
Lil Wayne Explains How Missy Elliott Was His Biggest Influence
79
0
Is Tory Lanez Teasing A “Quarantine Radio” Return?
79
0
Offset Teases “Culture 3” With Promising Migos Snippet
119
0
Benny The Butcher Spits Crazy Bars On LA Leakers
66
0
More News

Trending Songs

Andrew Broder, Denzel Curry, Dua Saleh & Haleek Maul Bloodrush
79
0
Benny The Butcher Legend
66
0
Stefflon Don Can't Let You Go
79
0
Ameer Vann Keep Your Distance
66
0
Drake The Calm
79
0
James Blake Do You Ever
53
0
Thouxanbanfauni Tennessee Titan
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Freddie Gibbs Feat. Conway “Babies & Fools” Video
66
0
Mulatto Feat. City Girls “In N Out” Video
93
0
Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chance The Rapper Clowned For Asking Best Song On “The Big Day”
Lil Wayne Explains How Missy Elliott Was His Biggest Influence
Is Tory Lanez Teasing A “Quarantine Radio” Return?