Chance The Rapper Drops $2.3M On Illinois Mansion Near Michael Jordan & DeMar DeRozan

Posted By on October 27, 2021

The “Coloring Book” rapper is going to be living large.

On Chance the Rapper’s 2018 single, “The Man Who Has Everything,” the Chicago rapper spits about having it all — the money, the fame, the cars, the clothes — but still not being satisfied. A reserved track in which Chance ponders what actually makes him happy and what is actually important in life, the now 28-year-old finally settles on the idea of having a home for his family and a place to both embrace traditions, and create new ones. 

Rapping, “Real talk, I need a front yard, a back yard, a side yard, a side yard, inside bar, a dry bar, nine cars and a garage and it’s on hella acres,” Chance laid out everything he wanted in a home, and with the recent news that the Acid Rap rapper and his wife, Kirsten, purchased a $2.3M, 9,251 square-foot mansion in Bannockburn, Illinois back in September, it sounds like he was predicting the future. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chance’s new property, situated on 3.71 acres, includes 6 1/2 bathrooms, six fireplaces, a pool, a four-car garage, a recording studio, a rec room, a bar, a movie theater and a home gym. Located just 10 minutes from Michael Jordan’s Illinois estate, the $2.3M mansion sits in the middle of a Chicago Bulls hotspot. 

According to HipHopDX, the property is close to new Bulls’ star DeMar DeRozan’s home (purchased from Jordan’s ex-wife for $4.5M) and three years ago, Jimmy Butler sold his home in the area for $4.2 million. 

While Chance had purchased a 4,500 square-foot home in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood back in 2018, he and his family had been renting a 6,721 square-foot mansion just a couple blocks from their new property. 

What do you think of Chance the Rapper moving in next to MJ and DeRozan? Let us know in the comments. 

[via]

Via HNHH

