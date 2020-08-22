Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chance The Rapper Offers Support To Megan Thee Stallion
106
0
Kamaiyah Demands That You Respect Her Hustle As She Holds It Down For The West Coast
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
768
3
600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
622
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Chance The Rapper Offers Support To Megan Thee Stallion

Posted By on August 22, 2020

Chance The Rapper wants to see justice for Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion shocked her fans a couple of nights ago when she revealed on Instagram live that Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. For weeks, it was believed that Tory was, in fact, the shooter, however, it seemed like Megan wasn’t going to reveal the details just yet, seeing as she had just been through a traumatic experience. Now, hip-hop fans are upset with Tory Lanez as his alleged actions are reprehensible and go hand in hand with being an abuser.

Many have weighed in on the situation, including Chance The Rapper who took to Twitter to say that he hopes Megan get some justice, while also noting that black women face danger every day, and Megan’s experience is proof of that.

“I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman,” Chance wrote.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen what will happen with regards to the Tory and Meg investigation. Authorities are still working out what to do here, and it could take a while before any updates become available.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest breaking news.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kamaiyah Demands That You Respect Her Hustle As She Holds It Down For The West Coast
119 525 9
0
Nas Has No Beef With Doja Cat: “It’s Bars, It’s Lines”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Chance The Rapper Offers Support To Megan Thee Stallion
106
0
Kamaiyah Demands That You Respect Her Hustle As She Holds It Down For The West Coast
119
0
Nas Has No Beef With Doja Cat: “It’s Bars, It’s Lines”
132
0
Eve Recalls Mase Rejecting Her Lap Dance At Strip Club & Listening To Her Rap
185
0
Cheryl “Salt” James Shares Tupac Shakur Poem He Wrote Her While In Prison
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mulatto Feat. 21 Savage Pull Up
106
0
Headie One Feat. Stormzy & AJ Tracey Ain't It Different
185
0
Nas Feat. Charlie Wilson Car #85
132
0
Vic Mensa Feat. SAINt JHN 2HONEST
93
0
112 - Group For Us
172
0
Travis Scott The Plan
146
0
Nas Blue Benz
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
106
0
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Lil Tjay “Mood Swings” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chance The Rapper Offers Support To Megan Thee Stallion
Kamaiyah Demands That You Respect Her Hustle As She Holds It Down For The West Coast
Nas Has No Beef With Doja Cat: “It’s Bars, It’s Lines”